Early mammography would reduce the difference in mortality between black and white women, reveals study – 10/21/2021 – Balance and Health

The racial disparity in breast cancer survival rates in the United States could be reduced by more than half if black women had mammograms every two years from age 40 onwards. The conclusion is in a study published on Monday (18).

Compared to white women in the US, black women are younger when they are diagnosed with breast cancer. In addition, they receive more frequent diagnoses of difficult-to-treat or advanced-stage cancers and are more likely to die from breast cancer, the study authors note.

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), funded by the government and responsible for guidelines that are commonly followed by physicians, health care providers, and public health policy makers, urges all women to have regular mammograms. every two years from 50 onwards.

The entity indicates that women in their 40s should consult their doctor about the need to start regular mammograms before that.

For the new study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, researchers used a computer model to estimate the impact of regularly taking digital mammograms from different starting ages and at different intervals for women born in the United States in 1980.

The model compared the benefits of having regular testing to potential detrimental effects such as false negative results that can lead to unnecessary additional testing.

To assess strategies for regularly taking mammograms, the model used data on breast density, molecular subtypes of breast cancers, age and stage at which treatment is started, and non-breast cancer mortality.

To replace the factor of racism —which, the authors point out, is partially responsible for the disparities—, the model took into account factors such as access to medication, delays in starting treatment, reductions in medication doses and suspension of treatment.

The model estimates that biennial mammograms by black women aged 40 and over would reduce the disparity between their mortality from breast cancer and that of white women by 57%. The study concluded that the additional risk of false positives from early mammograms is outweighed by the benefits of early detection of breast cancer in this group.

More specifically, if all women started having mammograms at age 50, there would be 14.3 breast cancer deaths per thousand white women, against 17.6 breast cancer deaths per thousand black women, according to US estimates. researchers.

If the regular mammogram program for black women began at age 40, the number of deaths per 1,000 women in that group would drop to 15.7, according to the study.

Guidelines on mammograms differ. The American Cancer Society says average-risk women should start getting annual mammograms from age 45, but “should have the opportunity” to start at age 40.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that mammograms be offered to women at age 40 and that the regular mammogram program be started at age 50 at the latest.

“Black women, especially, are encouraged to talk to their doctor about when is the best time to start regular checkups,” said Carol Mangione, deputy director of the USPSTF. According to her, there was not enough data to make specific recommendations for different racial and ethnic groups.

The author of an editorial published in the medical journal along with the study said that while racism in medicine cannot be ignored, classifying patients as black or non-black can ignore genetic lineage and sociodemographic differences.

“Health disparities are ubiquitous in medicine. If we want to eradicate inequity, we need to study the issue of race and racism,” wrote in the editorial David Jones, professor of medical ethics at Harvard University.

Translation by Clara Allain.