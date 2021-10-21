Economic Policy Secretariat releases technical note defending maintenance of spending ceiling | Policy

The Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy released a technical note on Wednesday (20) defending the maintenance of the spending ceiling. In the document, the folder does not mention Brazil Aid, but the tax rule is the main obstacle to the payment of the benefit announced this Wednesday (20th).

Auxílio Brasil is a social program that will replace Bolsa Família and emergency aid until December 2022. The Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, announced this Thursday (20) that the benefit will take effect in November with R$400 monthly, but did not explain where the resource will come from. The economic area is trying to stop a breach in the spending ceiling.

The secretariat states that maintaining the spending ceiling is crucial to the fiscal consolidation process, as the rule has allowed “the imposition of limits on public spending”.

“Fiscal consolidation, which has the spending ceiling as a relevant milestone in this framework, has managed to reverse a constant trend in the Brazilian economy, of expenditure growth above the variation in nominal GDP”, explains the secretariat.

In the case of discretionary expenses (investments and maintenance of the public machine), the ceiling makes the expenses to be executed according to the financial availability of the year.

In the case of mandatory expenses (salaries, social security benefits, etc.), the existence of the expenditure ceiling leads to a review of these expenses through structural reforms, such as the social security, approved in 2019, and administrative reforms, in progress at the Chamber.

“The three main items of federal expenditure – social security benefits, personnel and social charges and expenses with nominal interest – are being addressed and contribute to the process of fiscal consolidation”, says the SPE.

In the long term, the secretariat says that the spending ceiling contributes to the strengthening of macroeconomic fundamentals, as it reduces the structural interest rate of the economy and acts on the sustainable growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).