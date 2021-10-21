Economic team is against workaround in the spending ceiling studied by the political wing

× Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

The political wing of the government wants to change the spending cap correction rule and hope to get one fiscal space of BRL 40 billion to play the Brazil Aid. The standard in force determines that the expense of each year must be limit to the previous year, corrected for accumulated inflation between july and june. Jair Bolsonaro’s assistants want to change this period to the accumulated between January and December. The economic team is against this measure.

According to technicians from the Ministry of Economy heard by the antagonist, an eventual rule review of calculation of the spending ceiling should only be done in 2023, after the elections. One of them said that the best alternative is an explicit authorization in the Constitution for the government to spend up to R$30 billion outside the spending ceiling.

“The appetite of parliamentarians is uncontrollable and any change in the ceiling would be an even worse sign. In the case of emergency aid, Congress authorized an out-of-the-ceiling spending of R$40 billion. The market is very purist in this assessment that the government does not respect fiscal rules. We still live in a difficult situation for the poorest, who still need a benefit”, said an advisor to Paulo Guedes.