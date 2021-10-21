Elon Musk Reveals His Bitcoin Price “Prediction”

The richest man in the world, Elon Musk, could not ignore the rise in the price of Bitcoin, sharing an image on his Twitter that could be similar to a forecast.

In fact, Elon Musk has been a supporter of Bitcoin in this market since he announced his first purchase of digital currency. After he bought it himself, companies under his command ended up announcing the acquisition of digital currency.

After being a figure in the Bitcoin market, Elon Musk was accused of manipulating the price of the currency and ended up stepping out of the spotlight after receiving public threats from the hacker group Anonymous.

This tension happened between the months of May and June, when Tesla also stopped accepting Bitcoin as a means of payment. So the last time the billionaire commented on the currency publicly was in July, when he answered how many bitcoins his electric car company owned.

Elon Musk returns to Bitcoin and forecasts the price in meme

The figure shared by Elon Musk on his Twitter shows a couple in love, lying on a bed and holding each other, contemplating a beautiful view and watching a television.

However, the view that the man and woman are closely following is on the price of Bitcoin, which would be quoted at US$ 69,000 in the image. It is worth remembering that the last historical high in brokers in the market was US$ 67,200.00.

So it’s possible that Elon Musk is putting his prediction on this enigmatic image, which has not been accompanied by any text about any of the mogul’s views on Bitcoin.

Musk doesn’t believe in the big rise of Ethereum in the market

It is noteworthy that the image still shows an Ethereum quote at US$ 4,200.00, showing that Musk does not believe that this currency should not register such a high in the market.

That’s because, the Ethereum’s historic high in Dollars was US$4,350.00, a value that at least so far has not been broken, despite the proximity. Each Ethereum costs this Thursday (21) the unit value of US$ 4,340.00.

That is, the Publication de Musk is positive for Bitcoin, showing that the top of the coin is expected to be renewed in line with the expectations of the richest man in the world. Despite Elon’s publication, after reaching US$ 67,000 the price of Bitcoin ended up retreating and is trading at US$ 64,800.00 on Thursday.