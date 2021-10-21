Elon Musk uses meme to predict new Bitcoin price

Billionaire and Tesla creator Elon Musk couldn’t hold back and echoed the new cryptocurrency price hike with his favorite language: memes. On Wednesday night (20), the businessman shared an image on their Twitter profile that shows a couple looking at graphs of the two top cryptoactives on the market.

In the case of Bitcoin, the illustration shows a price of $69,000 — above the historic high of $66,980 the currency hit yesterday. As for Ethereum, the price shown in the image is US$ 4,200, a price lower than the historical high of US$ 4,360 that the asset reached this Thursday morning (21).

More than a serious forecast of prices, the repercussion of the businessman was nothing more than a joke with the approximation of the quotation of cryptocurrencies with the meme numbers ‘420’ and ’69’, which refer to marijuana and sex.

Fixation by numbers is not uncommon in the crypto market, particularly in cryptocurrency meme communities like Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s favorite. The mysterious whale behind the world’s largest DOGE wallet, for example, often buys the exact number of tokens: 420.69.

Elon Musk wins with the rise of bitcoin

Joking aside, the entrepreneur’s tweet came on the same day that Tesla, his electric car maker, released its third-quarter financial report. The document proved that the company did not sell its bitcoin reserves.

In February, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of BTC, an investment that took place when the currency was in the $30,000 price range. Although it sold a small portion of the assets in April to test market liquidity, the company keeps its bitcoin reserve intact, which guarantees the company an unrealized profit of more than $1 billion.

Among the public companies with the largest amounts of bitcoin in cash, Tesla is second only to MicroStrategy. Michael Saylor’s company has managed to accumulate 114,042 BTC ($7.4 billion) by investing in cryptocurrency periodically since last year.