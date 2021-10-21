Embraer (EMBR3) delivers 30 jets in the third quarter; order backlog reaches US$ 16.8 billion

Embraer (EMBR3) delivered a total of 30 jets in the third quarter of 2021, of which nine were commercial and 21 were executive (14 light and seven large).

At the end of September 2021, the firm order backlog (backlog) totaled US$ 16.8 billion.

During the quarter, in the executive aviation segment, Embraer delivered its 1,500th executive jet. The aircraft, a Phenom 300E, the best-selling light jet for nine consecutive years.

In the commercial aviation segment, Embraer announced the sale of 16 new E175 jets to SkyWest to operate for Delta Air Lines, adding to the 71 jets of the model that SkyWest already operates for the airline. Delta under a Capacity Purchase Agreement (CPA). The contract value, which is included in Embraer’s third-quarter backlog, is $798.4 million.

In the Services and Support segment, the jet manufacturer signed several contracts in the quarter. Porter Airlines signed a major after-sales support package with Embraer, for up to 20 years, for the E2 commercial aircraft fleet.

Embraer also signed a Pool Program agreement with CommutAir, operator of United Express, to support the ERJ 145 jet fleet, and a Pool extension with Cobham, Australia, to support its three E190s.

In addition, also in Australia, Embraer signed a service agreement with Alliance Airlines.

In a report signed by Thais Cascello, Itaú BBA wrote that Embraer showed a good overall performance in aircraft deliveries and a robust portfolio.

For the bank, Embraer is on the right track to meet its guidance for 2021.

Itaú BBA maintains an outperform valuation for Embraer shares (EMBR3), with a target price of US$ 21.00 for the ADR.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related