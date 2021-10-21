Empire Summary (10/21): With Bruna’s help, Commander finds the camera installed by Maurilio in his office

After spending a lot of time being spied on by Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia), the Commander (Alexandre Nero) will finally discover that he has a hidden camera in his office, thanks to the help of Bruna (Kiria Malheiros), who he saw on her boyfriend’s computer. mother, everything that happened in her grandfather’s living room at Império.

Bruna will break into Maurílio’s apartment with Marta’s help to try to get Zé’s diamonds, but she won’t be able to, but on the other hand, she will see everything that happens in Zé Alfredo’s room at the company on the rogue’s computer. she surprises: “This guy spies the Commander inside the Empire.”

After that, the girl will let Marta know what she saw, who had told Zé. Soon after, the trio gathers to look for where the camera was placed. The Commander decides to cause a deliberate blackout in the company so that they are not noticed by Maurílio.

Minutes later, Zé finds the camera hidden in an air intake: “Bastard, he’s been spying on me. He knows everything that goes on in here. I’m going to put this bastard in jail or I’ll kill him.”