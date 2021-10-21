Empire Summary (10/21): With Bruna’s help, Commander finds the camera installed by Maurilio in his office

After spending a lot of time being spied on by Maurílio (Carmo Della Vechia), the Commander (Alexandre Nero) will finally discover that he has a hidden camera in his office, thanks to the help of Bruna (Kiria Malheiros), who he saw on her boyfriend’s computer. mother, everything that happened in her grandfather’s living room at Império.
Bruna will break into Maurílio’s apartment with Marta’s help to try to get Zé’s diamonds, but she won’t be able to, but on the other hand, she will see everything that happens in Zé Alfredo’s room at the company on the rogue’s computer. she surprises: “This guy spies the Commander inside the Empire.”
After that, the girl will let Marta know what she saw, who had told Zé. Soon after, the trio gathers to look for where the camera was placed. The Commander decides to cause a deliberate blackout in the company so that they are not noticed by Maurílio.
Minutes later, Zé finds the camera hidden in an air intake: “Bastard, he’s been spying on me. He knows everything that goes on in here. I’m going to put this bastard in jail or I’ll kill him.”
Zé Alfredo finds the location where the camera is:
Then Zé tells Marta: “I need to set up some trap to catch this Maurílio”. He also asks Bruna not to tell Zé Pedro or Danielle (Maria Ribeiro).
Check out the summary released for the chapter this Thursday, 21:
José Pedro congratulates the newlyweds. Cristina greets the couple, but shows sadness when she hears the news. Enrico is comforted by his family. Carmen tells Jonas that Salvador is hiding in Xana’s house. Cristina and Elivaldo talk about Cora. Bruna faces Danielle and Maurílio. José Alfredo praises the food in Amanda and Leonardo’s foodtruck. José Alfredo questions Vicente about Maria Clara. Jonas and Carmen hatch a plan to kidnap Salvador. Magnolia buys a painting by Salvador.
Lorraine and Silviano have lunch together. Ishmael suspects that Lorraine is in love with Silviano. Bruna is attentive to Danielle and Maurílio’s conversation. Bruna calls José Pedro. Maria Marta talks to Maurílio. Silviano gives Lorraine a present. Silviano agrees to give an interview to Téo. Xana tells Orville that Salvador is at his house. Xana catches Carmen and Jonas at her house. José Alfredo finds the camera installed in his room.