Enel inaugurates wind farm in Rio Grande do Norte, a new relief to the electrical system – Economy

THE Enel Green Power Brazil, a subsidiary of the Italian group, began operating the park on Wednesday, 20th. wind Cumaru, in São Miguel do Gostoso (RN). With a capacity of 206 megawatts (MW), the plant will generate enough energy to supply a city with 470 thousand inhabitants.

The project, which cost nearly R$1 billion, is the first of five projects under construction by enel in the country. By the beginning of next year, the company will put into operation around 1,300 MW of renewable energy in the sector, the result of an investment of R$ 5.6 billion. In addition to Cumaru, the company has three other wind farms under construction and one solar – all located in the North East.

The park opened on Wednesday has 49 wind turbines installed in an area of ​​300 hectares. All equipment, according to the company, was manufactured in Brazil. This project alone will avoid the emission of more than 543 thousand tons of CO2 In the atmosphere.

The project took 13 months to complete, employed 1,100 people (80% of the region) and was brought forward by 15 days – which represents a relief from the electrical crisis due to the low level of the reservoirs. “This demonstrates a quicker way of providing a structural solution to the issue we are facing today in the country”, says Roberta Bonomi, executive responsible for Enel Green Power in Brazil.

According to her, at this moment, the diversification of the country’s energy matrix becomes even more important. “The two technologies (wind and solar) are now very competitive.” The executive emphasizes that the company has in Piauí the biggest solar plant in Latin America, with a generation capacity of 864 MW.

In Brazil, the Enel Group, through its subsidiaries EGPB and Enel Brasil, has a total renewable installed capacity of more than 3.7 thousand MW, of which 1.5 thousand MW from wind, 979 MW from solar and 1, 3 MW of water.

Wind energy has made a great contribution to the country during the current electrical crisis. The plants, the vast majority installed in the Northeast, were responsible for up to 21% of total generation. This helped to preserve water from the reservoirs and ensure supply.