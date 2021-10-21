ETF Euphoria Takes Bitcoin to Historic Highs By Investing.com



Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – hit an all-time high on Wednesday in a wave of optimism following the launch of the first exchange-traded futures-based fund that many are betting will open the door to new cryptocurrency investors.

At 11:36 am EDT, Bitcoin was up 6.28% against the dollar to $66,555.7, beating its previous record of $64,778 seen on April 1st.

The first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin in the US, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:), rose more than 4% on its first trading day on Tuesday.

The ETF, traded under the ticker “BITO”, is widely seen as a big win for Bitcoin, as the listing not only legitimizes the popular cryptocurrency as an asset class, but also makes it more accessible to investors.

A fund traded on a Bitcoin futures exchange does not directly own or hold Bitcoin, but rather currency futures. The Securities and Exchange Commission said its decision to give the green light to the ETF based on BTC futures was based on the fact that futures on Bitcoin, a regulated product, would allow for investor oversight and protection.

“This is a product that has been overseen for four years, by a US federal regulator and CFTC, and is being packaged within something that is within our jurisdiction,” said SEC President Gary Gensler in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Investors, however, expect the futures-based ETF to be the first milestone on the way to a spot-linked, or underlying, ETF.

Grayscale Investments confirmed on Monday its plan to convert its Bitcoin fund into ETF.

“NYSE Arca will present a document called 19b-4 to convert the GBTC into an ETF,” Grayscale said in a statement.