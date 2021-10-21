Ethereum and Solana shoot double digits, new ETFs and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Ethereum (ETH), traded at US$4,292 and Solana (SOL), quoted at US$191, are the highlights of the day among the main cryptocurrencies in the world after registering double-digit gains in the last 24 hours, from 11 % for and 21%, respectively. Assets track the appreciation of Bitcoin (BTC) on Wednesday, the day the digital currency finally broke its all-time high, surpassing $65,000. At 7 am, the price was around $66,400.

The BTC rally spread to the market after the price parked in the $66,000 region yesterday. Soon after, several altcoins, as the other cryptos are called, began to advance. The movement goes against the expectations of a portion of investors in the sector, who believed that the scenario was favorable only for Bitcoin.

Considering the 100 cryptocurrencies with the highest market value, Solana still loses to two assets. The one that rose the most in the day, with a jump of 26.7%, is the unknown Spell Token (SPELL), a governance asset on the Abracadabra Money platform for decentralized finance (DeFi). Then comes the NEXO token (NEXO), from the loan solution of the same name, which advances 23.4%.

Ecomi (ECOMI) is the only asset that has declined for the time being, with a 2.2% decline in the day. As a result, the capitalization of cryptocurrencies soars to an all-time high of $2.79 trillion.

The widespread appreciation of cryptos comes after two successful days of trading in the first Bitcoin ETF in the US. The BITO product, by ProShares, moved over US$ 1 billion on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and is already among the best performing ETFs in history.

This was just the first. Valkyrie Investment has also obtained approval for its cryptocurrency futures ETF, which is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq on Friday (22). VanEck has announced that its index fund will be released next week.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $66,434 +3.7% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,292 +11% Binance Coin (BNB) $495.97 +2.2% Cardano (ADA) $2.28 +7.7% Solana (SOL) $191.25 +21.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.01927547 +26.7% Nexus (NEXUS $2.28 +23.4% Solana (SOL) $191.25 +21.3% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) $0.00000235 +18.8% Flow (FLOW) $15.13 +18%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Ecomi (ECOMI) US$0.00640836 -2.2%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.90 +3.87% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 88.90 +2.65% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 69.90 +9.65% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 23.40 +1.69% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 16.78 +7.43%

See the main news from the crypto market this Thursday (21):

Valkyrie and VanEck are next to launch Bitcoin ETF in the US

Managers Valkyrie and VanEck have received regulatory approval and will be the next to have a Bitcoin ETF listed on US exchanges. Valkyrie’s will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker BTFD tomorrow (22), while VanEck’s is slated for Monday (25).

ETFs are also futures, which means they do not buy Bitcoin directly, but track the prices of futures contracts traded on derivatives exchanges. Although this makes the price of the shares different from the real value in the spot market, the solution still seems to please investors.

BITO, the ProShares ETF that debuted on Tuesday, had the second-best performing ETF in history, with nearly $1 billion traded on day one, and helped push Bitcoin to a new record.

JPMorgan says Bitcoin rise is linked to fear of inflation, not ETF

Bitcoin soared in price not because of the debut of the ProShares ETF on the New York Stock Exchange, but because of growing concerns about inflation and the increasingly common belief that cryptocurrency could be a viable hedge against a global crisis.

This is what JPMorgan’s strategists defended in a note sent to clients. In the text, the investment bank says the first US Bitcoin ETF “will hardly trigger a new phase of significantly fresher capital inflow into Bitcoin”, which, as gold has been raising concerns about operating cost, cryptocurrency emerges as an alternative in the eyes of investors.

The document reinforces a statement given by the bank’s experts two weeks ago, when they pointed out that Bitcoin was growing in customer preference for gold as a hedge against inflation. The move would directly reflect the transfer of capital from gold ETFs to Bitcoin funds, which “supports an optimistic outlook for Bitcoin later in the year.”

