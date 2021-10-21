European teams may leave FIFA to boycott World Cup – Lance

More than a dozen of the 55 federations that belong to Uefa are willing to leave FIFA in order to boycott the holding of the World Cup every two years, according to news agency AP. The Nordic countries lead the movement.

— If a majority in FIFA decides to adopt a proposal on the biennial World Cup, the Nordic football associations should consider more actions and scenarios that are closer to our core values ​​than what FIFA’s current idea represents — they said a few days ago Denmark , Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland and the Faroe Islands in joint declaration.

The resignation from FIFA is foreseen in the statute of the entity itself. According to article 18, an association may leave the organization as long as a letter is made six months in advance of the end of the calendar year and that it does not have debts with the governing body of football.

The teams that plan to boycott FIFA have the support of Uefa, since Alexsander Ceferin, president of the European entity, is also against holding the World Cup every two years.

