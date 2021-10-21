Even without scoring, Chay stands out and is fundamental in Botafogo’s victory over Brusque

This Wednesday, the Botafogo won the Brusque by 3 to 0, in Nilton Santos Stadium, in departure valid by Serie B. Featured by Alvinegro this season, Chay completed eleven games without scoring, but had a great performance and it was important for the team to achieve a great result at home.

In the victory over Brusque, Chay was one of the best players on the field. Despite not being one of the authors of the three goals for Botafogo, the midfielder played a great role and managed to give the team offensiveness, with dribbles and good movement. Early in the game, Chay managed to land two hard shots in the goal that were stopped by the opposing goalkeeper. The player also participated in the move that caused the penalty converted by Navarre.

Chay was Botafogo’s top scorer in Serie B for a long time. However, the midfielder has already been overtaken by forward Navarro, who now has 12 goals in the competition. Even with eleven matches without scoring, the player continued to have his importance in the squad and scored 4 assists in this time interval. In the season, Chay has 8 goals scored and 7 assists.

With the victory, Botafogo opened a good advantage of five points within the G4 of Serie B. CRB, first placed outside the classification group, has 50 points, while Alvinegro has 55, occupying the vice-leadership. The team’s next challenge is away from home against the Goiás, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in a direct confrontation for access.