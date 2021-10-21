Ex-deputy Isaac Alcolumbre, arrested by the Federal Police, has his freedom denied by the Amapá Court | Amapá

Isaac is the owner of an aerodrome – a small airport – 12 kilometers from the urban area of ​​Macapá where, according to the PF, a kind of “base” for fuel supply and maintenance of small aircraft coming from Colombia and Venezuela that distributed drugs operated. to other regions of Brazil from Amapá.

In the decision that maintained preventive detention, the magistrate stressed that prison can guarantee the regularity of procedural instructions.

“Thus, the measure is contemporary and necessary, and the other alternatives to imprisonment are not sufficient to dismantle the criminal organization, which had as its essential point of support the aerodrome of the person under arrest”, highlights the document.

In the request, the defense claimed that Isaac did not have access to lawyers at the time of the execution of the search and seizure warrant at his home. He also claimed that the businessman has comorbidities, and that his arrest brings health risks because of Covid-19.

The judge did not consider the two defense scores, alleging that the former deputy had restraint and defense, that the warrant was served within the law and that the fact that Isaac has comorbidities does not prevent imprisonment.

The former deputy was referred to the Institute of Penitentiary Administration of Amapá (Iapen). Regarding the content of the complaints that led to the arrest, the defense denied drug trafficking.

“We are going to prove very calmly that Mr. Isaac Alcolumbre has never had any connection with international drug trafficking or any other type of illicit activity in this context,” said lawyer Carlos Alberto Araújo de Souza.

