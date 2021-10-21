Ex-Grêmio, Everton Cebolinha gets in the way, scores against and receives Bayern’s horn on the web; see the bid

Even playing at home, Benfica could not hold Bayern Munich and suffered 4×0 at home in the Champions League group stage this Wednesday in a sad journey for Everton Cebolinha, ex-Grêmio, who ended up scoring a goal against during the defeat of the team coached by Jorge Jesus.

In the second half, he got confused when trying to cut an intersection and sent his head to the nets of his own heritage – see:

EVERTON’S OWN GOAL ON BENFICA x BAYERN! pic.twitter.com/Dim7ZCZ815 — Room12 (@OfficialSala12) October 20, 2021

On social networks, the official profile of Bayern in Brazil still took off with the goal against making reference to the character Cebolinha, from Turma da Mônica.

Everton was sold in August 2020 for 20 million euros by Grêmio and closed with Benfica until 2025. But his lack of regularity at a high level in Europe has already cost him new calls to the Seleção, where he is currently out.