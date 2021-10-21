Exclusive! Deolane will launch reality show with a R$ 50 thousand prize

Deolane Bezerra doesn’t stop! The criminal lawyer and digital influencer, along with her sisters, Dayanne and Daniele, will launch a reality show! That’s right. The widow of MC Kevin, who died at age 23 in a tragic accident in May, in Rio de Janeiro, wants to promote the attraction, which will involve a competition, and the big winner will earn R$ 50 thousand. Details are still kept confidential.

This will be the second reality show released by the lawyer. In August, she and her sisters debuted As Doutoras, where they show their luxurious routines and the experience with family and friends.

Recently, the digital influencer gave an interview to this columnist that is available on YouTube. Among various subjects, the blonde revealed that before the success she struggled a lot to be able to pay her bills on time. She says that she traveled to Paraguay to buy clothes and resell them.

In addition, the lawyer said that she received a message from God warning that between her life and Kevin’s, Deolane’s had been chosen. The episode took place after the artist’s death.

Deolane was in the shower when she received the following message: “I chose you, because between you and Kevin, it was either you or it was him.”

About the relationship with Kevin, she recalled that it was total emotion. He also emphasized that, with the MC, he learned what love is. Today, the lawyer no longer questions God’s will. “It was all very intense. He and I would never part,” he said.

Check out the full interview:

