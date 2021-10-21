Exclusive: Theatro Municipal do Rio reopens with free ballet shows

Closed for over 17 months due to the pandemic, Theatro Municipal do Rio will once again receive the public from October 28th, with free classical ballet performances. Although official protocols already allow the maximum occupancy of the audience, only 550 of the 2,300 seats will be free at this first moment – spectators will need to present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 at the entrance.

Between October 28 and 31, the institution’s ballet will stage “A Noite de Walpurgis”, which is part of the opera “Faust”, by Charles Gounod. The program that marks the return of activities at the historic address will also include the Grand Pas Classique of “Paquita”, choreographed by Marius Petipa, staged by dancers from Cia de Ballet at Escola Maria Olenewa (BEMO).

The interior of Theatro Municipal do Rio: only 550 seats will be made available to the public at the reopening Photo: Ana Branco / Agência O Globo

Last week, the institution promoted a test event, with families of students and employees of the house, to make the last adjustments to the space, which will still strive for social distance in the audience, in addition to the mandatory use of masks. Tickets for the reopening nights, which are completely free of charge, must be collected by the public at the theater box office, from 10 am on the day of the performances. Each person can only purchase four tickets (CPF number will be required).

On November 6th, it will be the turn of the Theatro Municipal Symphonic Orchestra to take the stage to celebrate 90 years of existence. Until December, other attractions will be presented there. The details of the agenda, however, are not confirmed yet.