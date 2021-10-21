“Exercise Snacks”: short periods of physical exercise are the new bet to face a sedentary lifestyle – Vogue

+



Not having time to exercise may no longer be an impediment to a healthier life according to recent scientific findings. A few years ago, evidence has shown that long periods of physical activity are not necessary to have a positive health result, an example was the HIIT training (High Intensity Interval Training, in English) that revolutionized the fitness market by presenting circuits with high movements intensity combined in less than an hour and contributed satisfactorily.

Now, however, new studies have proven that even a few seconds of daily exercise intervals increase the body’s cardiovascular endurance. Called by scientists “exercise snacks”, in reference to small snacks that are eaten throughout the day, the new training model focuses on a few seconds of intense exercises that must be repeated three times a day.

In one of the researches that studied the theory, produced by McMasterm University in Canada, sedentary adults pedaled as fast as they could for 20 seconds and repeated the activity three times a day, with each one separated by rest intervals that varied from one. to four hours. After six weeks of testing, participants’ cardiorespiratory fitness increased by 9%. A second group that did the same activity, but with an interval of only 10 minutes between the three pedaling sessions, achieved a similar result, having a 13% improvement in endurance.

A similar study done by the University of Texas, USA, asked young adults to pedal at high intensity for four seconds, with rest intervals of 15 to 30 seconds. The activity was repeated 30 times, totaling 10 minutes of physical exercise. At the end, all participants had a good aerobic performance. Another scientific evidence on the subject was published last year by the magazine Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, who presented research in which healthy sedentary women improved their cardiorespiratory capacity by vigorously climbing flights of stairs for just 20 seconds three times a day.

“The reason why ‘exercise snacks’ work remains to be determined, but they likely increase the heart’s ability to pump blood and the ability to transport oxygen throughout the body,” explained kinesiology professor Martin Gibala, who led the McMasterm University research, to the website Yahoo North American.

The idea of ​​the studies is to demystify the theory that physical exercise only brings results for health after a certain period of practice. With the method of “exercise snacks” it is easier for those who do not have time to exercise or are not a fan of physical activities to stay healthy. “The message now is that any exercise is better than nothing. Even the smallest effort counts,” added Gibala.