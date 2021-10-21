Exposed to COVID-19, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek CANCEL participation in ‘Eternals’ event

‘eternal‘ had its grandiose Red Carpet in Hollywood this week, and it may have cost dearly.

According to ComicBook, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff collectively canceled an appearance at the gala event Elle’s Hollywood Women, which would happen Tuesday night, after it was discovered that they may have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Elle’s editor-in-chief, Nina Garcia, informed the other participants of the gala that the stars would not attend, stating that, “These superheroes are now in super isolation.”

In a statement, Disney’s spokesman revealed:

“Earlier today we were made aware of possible exposure to COVID-19, and although all of our talent has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we’re going back to virtual appearances rather than – personal events.”

“Those superheroes are now in super isolation,” Elle’s EIC Nina Garcia announcing that @TheEternals cast members and #ELLEWIH honorees Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff were exposed to COVID-19 and now are unable to attend tonight out of abundance of caution pic.twitter.com/SRO1CjM7ur — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 20, 2021

Enjoy watching:



Remembering that ‘Eternal’ is directed by the winner of the Oscar Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’), and premieres in November 4th in theaters around the world.

‘eternal‘ follows the journey of near-immortal beings, products of the evolutionary divergence that gave rise to the human race millennia ago. The characters relate to several concepts already introduced in the universe’s previous films, from the Celestials (which came out in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘) to Thanos, whose own mother was one of his victims.

The cast also has Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Read McHugh (Sprite), gemma Chan (Sersi), Kit Harington (Black Knight), Barry Kheogan (Druig) and Richard madden (Ikaris).