F1 partners with NBA for content and events at the US GP

F1 released the first images of the custom cars (Photo: Disclosure/F1)

Formula 1 announced an unexpected partnership on the eve of the US GP in Austin, again trying to expand its presence in the local market. The category closed an agreement with the NBA, the American professional basketball league, for a promotion on social media and off-track events, starting immediately.

According to a statement released by F1, the partnership takes place for the 75th anniversary of the NBA, with exclusive images of F1 cars with paintings representing the 30 teams in the league. The photos will be released around the world, through the social networks of the two brands, starting this Wednesday (20), of the 10 teams that make up the Central and Pacific divisions.

The famous Los Angeles Lakers won special painting (Photo: Disclosure/F1)

This Thursday (21st), F1 teams will participate in an off-track event, with a throwing challenge on a custom court set up within the Circuit of the Americas.

Historical NBA players will be on hand to teach the drivers, who will participate in a competition to see who hits the most free throws. In the end, the winner will receive a prize of US$20,000 — about R$110,000 — to donate to a charity.

Formula 1 picks up speed again this weekend, between October 22nd and 24th, with the US GP in Austin. O BIG PRIZE follow all the details LIVE AND IN REAL TIME activities and the repercussion of the test.