F1 uses NBA team colors to paint 2022 cars | formula 1

To celebrate the return of the US GP after a year away, and the 75 years of the NBA, F1 and the American Basketball League have teamed up to produce a series of content throughout this week. The first of them, released on Wednesday, consisted of applying the colors of ten NBA teams in the form of paints on F1 cars (already in the 2022 project). The idea is for the other 20 designs to be revealed throughout this week, which ends with the US GP on Sunday, the 24th. Check the result below!
NBA Milwaukee Bucks F1 Car — Photo: Reproduction
NBA Chicago Bulls F1 Car — Photo: Reproduction
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers F1 car — Photo: Reproduction
Los Angeles Clippers F1 car, NBA — Photo: Reproduction
Sacramento Kings F1 car, NBA — Photo: Reproduction
Los Angeles Lakers F1 car, NBA — Photo: Reproduction
Indiana Pacers F1 car, NBA — Photo: Reproduction
Detroit Pistons F1 car, NBA — Photo: Reproduction
Phoenix Suns F1 car, NBA — Photo: Reproduction
NBA Golden State Warriors F1 car — Photo: Reproduction
This Thursday, still as part of the partnership, the F1 drivers will participate in a free throw competition in an improvised basketball half-court at the Circuito das Américas paddock, stage of the US GP. Drivers will receive tips from NBA legends to try to do well in the 10-throw challenge. Whoever wins will have the right to choose a charity to donate the US$20,000 prize (about R$110,000).
This Tuesday, Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc closely watched the match between Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, valid for the Eastern Conference. The pair posed for photos with former French player Tony Parker.
