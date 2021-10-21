F1 uses NBA team colors to paint 2022 cars | formula 1

To celebrate the return of the US GP after a year away, and the 75 years of the NBA, F1 and the American Basketball League have teamed up to produce a series of content throughout this week. The first of them, released on Wednesday, consisted of applying the colors of ten NBA teams in the form of paints on F1 cars (already in the 2022 project). The idea is for the other 20 designs to be revealed throughout this week, which ends with the US GP on Sunday, the 24th. Check the result below!