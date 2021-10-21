Facebook plans name change as part of brand repositioning

SAO PAULO – Facebook is planning to change the name of the company next week, in order to reflect its focus on building the “metaverse”. Information is from the website The Verge, who spoke with sources close to the subject.

According to the portal, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and president of the company, is expected to announce the new name for the holding at an event to be held next week. It is possible, however, that it will be released earlier.

The repositioning of the brand would place Facebook as one of the several brands of the group, which also has products such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus, the latter of headsets, games and equipment for VR (virtual reality).

According to the website, the name for the holding may be linked to “Horizon” (horizon, in English), a word used in two virtual reality products being developed by the company.

In an interview with The Verge in July of this year, Zuckerberg said that the metaverse would be a big focus for the company and that the move would be part of the next chapter of how the internet would evolve after the mobile internet. “I think it’s going to be the next big chapter for our company too, really doubling down in this area.”

Facebook isn’t the first big tech company to change its name amid new projects. Google, for example, reorganized itself into a holding company called Alphabet, in 2015, signaling that it would not be just a search engine, but a conglomerate with companies working on different technology projects, such as autonomous cars, for example.

Facebook’s move would come at a time when the company faces several setbacks, such as investigations by antitrust authorities in the United States and problems that have led to a global network blackout recently.

