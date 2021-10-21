Facebook to change its name soon, says US website

The topic will be addressed by Zuckerberg during the Connect conference, which takes place on October 28th. Know more.

The past few days have revolved around controversy surrounding the Facebook. This Tuesday (19), an American website, The Verge, reported that Mark Zuckerberg’s social network will change its name. The intention will be to prepare the platform for immersion in the construction of a metaverse.

The information would have been leaked by an expert in the area and who maintains privileged information with Facebook. The topic will be addressed by Zuckerberg during the Connect conference, which takes place on October 28th.

However, the site does not rule out the possibility that the CEO of the social giant will announce it in advance. The metaverse is related to the development of a virtual reality or augmented reality. Big technology companies are turning to this new vision.

The site suggests that the name is related to Horizon, which is something new introduced in August and develops a virtual world from the Oculus platform. Facebook’s intention is to expand and go beyond the references of a social network.

The world built in a virtual way could be that bet and people will get closer and closer to this technology over the next few years. It is also understood that the platform seeks to develop Augmented Reality (AR), in which virtual elements are superimposed on the vision of reality and Virtual Reality (VR).

O futuristic project it is bold, but with a strong growth trend. In July of this year, Zuckerberg had already signaled that he would transform Facebook into a virtual reality company with immersion in the metaverse. The company’s investments have been gigantic and, likewise, the creation of dozens of jobs in Europe for programmers.