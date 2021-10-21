FalleN reveals more than 700 GODSENT shirts sold in two hours | DRAFT5

“More than 700 jerseys sold in 2 hours for GODSENT. We have a record! Pay attention to the delivery dates for those who buy from now on, the production staff will work hard to meet everyone’s needs.“
700+ jerseys sold in 2 hours for the @GODSENT
We have a record!
Pay attention to the delivery dates for those who buy from now on, the production staff will work twice as hard to serve everyone… kk 😄😄
Thanks guys and congratulations @GODSENT @fallengamingco
— Gabriel Toledo (@FalleNCS) October 20, 2021
the shirts of GODENT in the medium size (M) they are sold out on the website, but the other sizes (PP, P, G, GG, G1, G2, G3 and G4) are on sale. Interested parties need to pay R$140, being charged an additional R$30 for those who want to customize with the player’s name. Remember that the price varies according to the payment method chosen, in addition to shipping.
THE GODENT is one of the four teams that will represent Brazil in the PGL Major Stockholm 2021. The team led by Epitacio “TACO” de Melo will face the ence in the first round. THE DRAFT5 will cover the Major in full, and you can get more details by going to the “championships“.