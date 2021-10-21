Famous people taste their own poison and create disaster in the kitchen in new reality TV News

The new GNT gastronomy reality, Rolling Kitchen Brasil brings together celebrities in the kitchen in a contest against time, but with a difference: the participants also “help” in the preparation of the opponents’ dishes. However, the free pass for sabotage made the famous ones taste their own poison and star in a disaster between pans.

In the new attraction of the subscription channel, famous couples are challenged to prepare recipes in just one hour for judges Heaven Delhaye (former MasterChef Professionals) and Moacir Santana (former Master of Flavor). However, every fifteen minutes, the scenario rotates, and the competitors need to continue preparing their opponents’ plates.

“When the competition heats up, by the second block, if there was a trapdoor card, I’m sure there were people who would use it. Some couples didn’t even look at their opponents, but most of them were very competitive and used cards to mess around with opponents. Many times, this spell turned against them”, said Paulo Vieira, presenter of the reality show.

In the presentation of the format to the press, in which the TV news was present, the comedian pointed out that the participants’ mood changes during the dispute: “At the beginning of the game, everyone is still very celebrity, in love, in the vibe ‘Today is a new day, a new time has begun.’ smiling a lot, saying: ‘Imagine, we came here to play'”.

spoke [para a produção] put escargot, live animals to see if they had the courage to kill and be canceled on the internet. But the GNT said: ‘No, we are not going to expose the artists’. We were in the middle. It has very easy dishes, such as sandwiches, but it also has risottos, fish. The coolest thing was to see that the famous can’t do anything, not even the easy ones. Most of the dishes were a disaster.

Now as a presenter, Vieira faces serious moments in reality, but also managed to imprint his humorous vein within the competition: “We had a lot of openness to reformulate the format. Our preparation process was much more in how to make the program my own, in a way that I feel comfortable doing”.

“On our reality show I would definitely go in because it’s a lot of fun. The couples who went out all came out very happy,” admitted the comedian.

The winning duo of the episode takes the R$ 10 thousand prize, donated to a social institution. The format was originally created in Japan, in 2018, and arrives on the closed channel with production by Endemol Shine Brasil – Globo’s partner in other realities, such as The Masked Singer Brasil and Big Brother Brasil.

Rolling Kitchen Brasil debuts this Thursday (21), at 9:30 pm, on GNT. Check out the reality trailer: