Fans are opening complaints on Complain Here for the release of God of War on PC

Sony announced yesterday (20) that the game will be released on January 14 via Steam and Epic Games Store

It seems that the announcement of the arrival of God of War for PRAÇA performed yesterday by Sony it didn’t please all the fans of the game and the company, especially the Brazilians, who started posting complaints on the site Complain here, a platform used by consumers to complain to companies when a product or service has a problem.

The target in particular is being the profile of the PlayStation Brazil at the Complain here, users claim that when they bought the game on PlayStation 4, there was a description saying the game was exclusive, some go further and say they will sue the company for false advertising. There are users who argue that if they knew that the game would come out for PC, they would not have acquired the game on Sony’s platform.

We have separated some of the complainants’ posts found on the website, check below.



With the large number of complaints arising on the platform from many different users, some people started to open a complaint on the website to praise the company’s attitude of launching the title for PC, one of them even got a response from the Sony, check below.

Other publications that showed support for the launch took the opportunity to play with platform users PlayStation, some publications even bring offenses. There were also users who celebrated the arrival of God of War to PRAÇA and said it will use illegal means to play at launch.

Regardless of complaints and compliments, God of War it was already the best-selling pre-sale game on the steam even before the announcement completes 24 hours, showing that the interest in the adventure of Kratos and Atreus was highly anticipated by the players of PRAÇA.



God of War will be released on January 14th on PRAÇA and is available for pre-order at steam and on Epic Games Store per R$199.90.

