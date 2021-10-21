Farm 13: Peões are indignant after a vase clogged with absorbent, and propose a daring plan; watch!

Conflicts of coexistence caused another uncomfortable afternoon in “A Fazenda 13”. This Wednesday (20), the pedestrians were outraged to discover that the head office vessel was clogged. But it was the reason for the clogging that surprised the participants: a tampon would have been thrown into the toilet – which is not recommended at all. Geez!

Valentina Francavilla tried to use the bathroom, but had the unfortunate discovery. She broke the news to the pedestrians in the room and soon everyone was annoyed. “Oh guys! Only Jesus! It’s dirty”, complained Tati Quebra Barraco. “Just see who’s menstruating. Oh, how ridiculous! People like to talk pretty, but when it comes to cleaning, only Jesus!”, she completed, according to UOL.

Continues after Advertising

“Cloged?”, wanted to know Bil Araujo. That’s when Tati explained why. “They threw a tampon. It’s dirty, right?”, she revolted. “F*ck, you have to unclog then. Internal absorbent, man. F*ck, man!”, Arcrebiano fired, when the funkeira thought that it would not have been an accident. “But I think it’s on purpose, it’s not possible”, accused the singer.

The artist made it clear that she was not the culprit, as she was menstruating last week, and also emphasized: “I roll up [o absorvente] on toilet paper, there are so many ways to curl up”. Next, Bil volunteered to resolve the issue. “You’ll have to unclog, it’s clogged, right? I’ll have to go there and unclog it now. F*ck, old man, they clogged the vase”, he complained again.

Continues after Advertising

Francavilla also defended himself. “My [ciclo] it’s 10 days late, I don’t even know if I’m pregnant”, he joked. “Are you what?”, was surprised Bil. “I’m kidding”, she replied. Dayane Mello was another to revolt with the situation, saying that she is not menstruating. “But even so, if I had, it’s not something I do”, he stated. “It’s not something to do”, complemented Tati. “I roll up toilet paper and hide it downstairs”, explained the finalist of “Grande Fratello”. “Yeah, I do that too”, agreed the funkeira.

Erasmo Viana joined the conversation, curious if it couldn’t have been an accident. “You run the risk of [absorvente] of the woman falling into the toilet?”, he asked. “No, there is no way to fall. There’s you missing the hole, right, thinking you threw it in the trash and threw it in the toilet”, laughed Shack Break. “There is no such thing as falling. You pull it, put a piece of paper, wrap it in the paper and throw it in the trash. There is no chance”, justified Valentina.

Continues after Advertising

Day went back to regretting what had happened. “F*ck, already knowing that this toilet is shit”, she criticized. So Bil supported the plan to investigate which woman had done it. “Just find out who’s [menstruada]“, he stated. “That’s just it. Put them all on the wall and drop your pants. ‘Aloka’”, the former assistant of the “Programa do Ratinho” had fun. “You women can really ask. Man asking is awkward, don’t roll, no”, continued the ex-BBB. “Truth”, nodded Tati.

Watch the video below:

WL! Will they discover the person responsible – or the person responsible – for the disastrous incident? Is there any more cohabitation bullshit out there?