Father waits almost 9 hours for his daughter with 50% of the lung to be seen at a hospital in Guaraí

The Nursing Technician Benamo Gomes Ribeiro used social networks this last Tuesday (10/19), reporting the enormous difficulty he faced so that his 6-year-old daughter, who has only 50% of her lungs, could be treated at the Regional Hospital of Guaraí (HRG). There were almost 9 hours of waiting, until a doctor provided the service, after the father asked for police support.

Benamo says that his daughter had a fever and shortness of breath. Because she had undergone surgery as a newborn where half of the lung was eventually removed, her father decided to act quickly and seek support from the only hospital in Guaraí. “I arrived around 2 pm, but we were only attended to around 10:40 pm, after I called the Civil Police,” he explained.

As the child had fever and shortness of breath, the Nursing Technician says that he and his daughter were instructed to wait at the reception of the Covid-19 ward, popularly known as “Covidário”, but there was, as reported, no doctor attending. , even the scale released by the State Health Department (SES/TO) confirming that there were three doctors on duty.

Situation is recurrent in HRG

Last August, several patients sought out Guaraí Notícias to report a lack of doctors at the HRG, but reports of this type have been occurring for much longer, even with the shifts showing available professionals. It is worth noting that the hospital, which opened in April 1989, is also a reference in urgency and emergency care for almost 30 municipalities in the region.