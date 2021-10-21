Felipe declares himself to Corinthians and does not rule out a return: ‘It would be a possibility’

After defending the Corinthians shirt from 2012 to 2016, Felipe went on his way abroad. The defender left Timon negotiated with Porto, but since 2019 he has played for Atlético de Madrid, which is playing in the Champions League. In an interview after the defeat by Liverpool, on Tuesday, the player left the doors open for a return in the future.

“It would be a possibility, yes. I love Corinthians. Whenever possible, I watch. It’s a club I have at heart and it would be a possibility. It will always be. But as I’m here, I still have a period, I try to do my best to be working in Europe, because it’s a very good place, but we always have that little thing,” he said in an interview with TNT Sports.

At 32, Felipe has 80 games for the Spanish club and two for the Brazilian national team. He showed a preference for pursuing his career abroad, but considering a return to his country, he declared himself to Timão.

“Corinthians is in my heart and, if it’s going to be, it’s Corinthians, for sure”, finished the defender.

Felipe played 116 games and scored eight goals while playing for the Parque São Jorge team. He was part of the cast that was champion of the Libertadores, even though he was not registered in the tournament and in the Club World Cup. The defender had his big year in 2015, with a sequel given by Tite. Alongside Gil, he formed the defenders of the Brazilian champion team that year.

