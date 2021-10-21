Fiat Pulse hits the compact SUV market with several versions, starting at R$ 80 thousand

After months of waiting, Fiat announced the launch of the Fiat Pulse line, its unprecedented compact SUV that will be produced in Betim, Minas Gerais, and which will arrive in stores as of this Wednesday (20th) to compete with the Volkswagen Nivus. With five versions in all, the novelty arrives with prices starting from BRL 79,990 and reaching up to BRL 115,990 — three of them with the unprecedented 1.0 turboflex engine and two others with the well-known 1.3 aspirated engine, only the entry one with manual gearbox, and the others equipped with the also unprecedented CVT automatic gearbox.









Since the entry-level version, the Fiat Pulse will offer four airbags, with the sides, for the driver and front passenger, now covering the head and chest. Other items available on all versions are traction and stability controls with adjustment for land use, speed control (autopilot) and speed limiter, rear parking sensors, and multimedia center will be available in all versions with wireless integration to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in both and trio Elétrico in all variants — with the difference of an 8.4-inch screen in the entry-level versions and 10-inch for the more advanced ones. Check out:

Pulse Drive 1.3 MT: R$ 79,990

In this entry-level version, there are four airbags, an alarm, electric windows and locks, a seatbelt warning for everyone, with a headrest and a three-cornered belt. There is also digital and automatic air conditioning, sound system, three USB ports (two type A and one type C), 8.4-inch multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, pocket knife and on-board computer.

Fiat Pulse Drive 1.3 CVT R$ 89,990

This second model adds body-colored handles and mirrors, center console with armrest, cup holder, cell phone holder and storage compartment, CVT automatic transmission and the Sport mode button on the steering wheel. In Drive 1.3 CVT, there are two additional packages for those who want it: Plus — for R$ 4,300, adds rear camera with adaptive lines, wireless charger, face-to-face key with restart via key and bicolor painting — and Connect Me — for R$ 3,150, and features on-board navigation with integrated GPS and internal electrochromic rearview mirror.

Fiat Pulse Drive Turbo 200 R$ 98,990

In addition to all the items from previous versions, Drive Turbo works with the 1.0 turboflex engine with CVT automatic transmission and has other packages: Plus II — with darkened 17″ alloy wheel, leather-covered seats, split and folding rear seat (60/40), leather-covered steering wheel, paddle shifters, on-site key and bicolor paint — and Connect Me — R$ 3,150, with on-board navigation with integrated GPS and electrochromic internal rearview mirror.

Fiat Pulse Audace Turbo 200 R$ 107,990

The Audace version includes a high definition rear camera with adaptive lines, induction cell phone charger, on-site key with push-button start, shifting paddles on the steering wheel (paddle shifters), leather steering wheel and split and folding rear seat. It also works with an ADAS package with autonomous emergency braking with frontal collision alert, track reader with steering wheel correction, automatic high beam, electrochromic rearview mirror, rain and light sensors, and 16″ wheels with a diamond finish. Additional packages for this version are Design — priced at R$ 5,200, features a darkened 17″ alloy wheel, leather-covered seats and bicolor paint — and Connect Me — for R$ 3,650, with on-board navigation and multimedia center with screen of 10.1″.

Fiat Pulse Impetus Turbo 200 R$ 115,990