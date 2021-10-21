FIFA confirms the 2021 Club World Cup in the UAE

FIFA confirmed this Wednesday that the 2021 Club World Cup will be played in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The date of the competition, however, has not yet been set, but it is most likely that it will be held in February 2022.

The tournament is of direct interest to palm trees and Flamengo, which will make the end of Libertadores on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. The South American champion will be in the FIFA competition. The team from São Paulo, in fact, is the current continental champion and was in the last edition of the World Cup, won by Bayern Munich.

Initially, Japan would host the competition, but the Asian country withdrew from the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Without being able to count on an audience, as it was in the Olympics and Paralympics, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) informed FIFA that it was unable to host the competition.

With the Japanese giving up, Rio de Janeiro, unofficially, even applied to host the tournament, but the ultimate football entity ruled out Brazil. 2010 World Cup venue South Africa was also a possibility.

This will be the fifth time that the UAE will host the competition. The country hosted the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018. Barcelona won at the first opportunity, Inter Milan were champions the following year and Real Madrid won the title in the last two opportunities in the Middle East.

According to information from the “ge”, Brazilians who are vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to the United Arab Emirates to follow the competition.