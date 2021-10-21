Fifa ranking: France enters top 3, with Belgium in the lead and Brazil in second place | international football

THE FIFA released this Thursday the updated ranking of selections after the October qualifiers and the League of Nations finals. Belgium remains in the lead, with Brazil in second. The novelty was the entry of France into the Top 3.
With the League of Nations title conquered over Spain, the Bleus took the 3rd place of England, which dropped two places in relation to last month’s ranking (Italy jumped to the 4th place that previously belonged to the French).
Another change of position took place in the Iberian Peninsula. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal lost the 7th position to Spain.
Germany, which has already guaranteed a place in the next World Cup, is not yet in the Top 10, but has climbed two positions in relation to the last partial and is now 12th in the ranking. Denmark, another team that had a vacancy in advance, follows in 10th.
FIFA took into account 160 international games in this latest update. The next version will be released on November 25th.
SEE THE TOP 10 OF THE FIFA RANKING:
1- Belgium – 1832.33 points
France wins the second edition of the League of Nations, beating Spain in a comeback — Photo: Reuters