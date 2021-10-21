FIFA rules out taking football away from the Olympics despite the Biennial Cup – Sports

FIFA has not given up on the idea of ​​holding the world Cup every two years instead of the traditional four-year interval. If the proposal persists, which will be studied again in December, the biennial event will compete with the Olympic Games, whether they are summer or winter. Even so, the president of the international federation, Gianni Infantino, said last Wednesday (20) that he does not plan to propose changes to the Olympic program.

In an official interview, after a meeting of the entity’s council, Infantino ruled out replacing soccer with futsal or even beach soccer in the Summer Olympic Games. FIFA organizes World Cups in both sports and, in recent years, it has been experiencing relative commercial success. Between the lines, the bigwig made it clear that he has his eye on a renewal of the Cup’s consumer audience.

Currently, the Olympic tournament is restricted to athletes aged up to 23 years (the exception of 24 years was in Tokyo 2020, due to the postponement of the Games due to the new coronavirus pandemic). Even so, the format adopted in Atlanta 1996 already causes countless discomfort for clubs, which do not want to give their young players to a competition that is outside the FIFA Date calendar.

On the other hand, with the biennial World Cup, FIFA could profit more financially and respond to a desire to give more space to national teams. In addition, the so-called public renewal would also be in the plan. Important players in football, however, Conmebol and Uefa have already manifested themselves against the change in tradition that has taken place since 1930.

“We are certainly not discussing or trying to get out of the Olympic Games. On the contrary, I believe football is proud to be part of the Olympic movement. Furthermore, if we are talking about something that is good for football, it is actually good for sports in general”, said Infantino, in a videoconference interview.

Despite meeting requirements to eventually join the program, FIFA itself would not be willing to lend an event to something that would not be its own. Keeping the proportions of practitioners aside, the same would happen with beach soccer. Behind the scenes, there are those who understand that the under-23 player limit is itself a boycott of what would be a World Cup in the Olympics. Hence Infantino’s interest in strengthening his side, without worrying about whether he’ll be of good size for the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

Competition from 2028

If approved, the change will take place from 2028, still in an undefined location. That year, the Summer Olympic Games are held in Los Angeles, United States. Two years later, the Winter Olympics, in a city to be defined. In 1932, the Australian Brisbane will host the main multi-sport event in the world, in competition with the Cup in some other corner of the planet.

“We managed to bring more people to football, and that is FIFA’s main objective, but the important thing is to bring young people to play sports. The lack of men and women, boys and girls, playing sports is a problem in our society”, said the Swiss leader. “We can’t just take care of our environment, but the scenario as a whole, which is what the IOC is doing and we’re going to do it too.”

Even though it is also held every two years, the Women’s World Cup would not have this problem, since it takes place in odd years, not coinciding with the Olympic Games.

