Fifth state of matter? Scientist believes that information in the Universe can be measured

Researchers have long suspected that there is a connection between information and the physical universe. The digital age, however, boosted this field of study.

In the journal AIP Advances, a researcher at the University of Portsmouth, UK, tries to clarify exactly how much of this information is present abroad and presents a numerical estimate of the amount of information encoded in all visible matter in the Universe – approximately 6 times 10 raised to 80 bits of information.

Although not the first estimate of this nature, the approach of this study is based on information theory.

“The information capacity of the Universe has been a topic of debate for over half a century […] There have been several attempts to estimate the information content of the Universe, but in this article I describe a unique approach that additionally proposes how much information could be compressed into a single elementary particle,” explained research author Melvin M. Vopson, quoted by the portal Phys.org.

To produce such an estimate, the author used Shannon’s information theory to quantify the amount of information encoded in each elementary particle in the Universe observable as 1,509 bits of information. Mathematician Claude Shannon, called the Father of the Digital Age for his work in information theory, defined this method for quantifying information in 1948.

“It is the first time this approach has been taken to measure the information content of the Universe, and it provides a clear numerical prediction […] Even though it is not completely accurate, numerical prediction offers a potential path for experimental tests,” said the expert, cited in the article.

Recent studies shed light on the ways information and physics interact, for example, how information exits a black hole. However, the precise physical meaning of the information remains uncertain, despite several radical theories claiming that the information itself is physical and can be measured.