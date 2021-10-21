Find out who Uncle Comel is, considered the biggest car cloner in Rio; his gang suspected of killing doctor | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police of Rio investigates whether the gang of the man considered the biggest car cloner in Rio de Janeiro, known by the nickname of uncle eat , is behind the death of doctor Claudio Marsili, 64, on Tuesday (19), in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Comel, or Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, aged 35, is outlaw, with 10 arrest warrants. He has been on the radar of the Police Theft and Theft of Automobiles (DRFA) for some time now, and is considered the specialist’s main target. He is being investigated for the crime of car tampering, with a penalty of 3 to 6 months in prison.

“There are other gangs, but he is our main target today,” stated DRFA chief delegate Márcio Braga.

Comel came to be linked to Marsili’s death by the Capital Homicide Police (DHC), which investigates the crime, due to the characteristics of the action, a possible robbery – robbery followed by death -, and whose product of the robbery was a Toyota Hilux pickup, that may be worth even BRL 250 thousand.

THE DHC it also finds out whether the doctor was threatened before being murdered in the West Zone of Rio.

2 of 3 Physician Hilux was found hours after the crime in Tio Comel’s area of ​​expertise — Photo: Divulgação/Estadão Content Physician Hilux was found hours after the crime in Tio Comel’s area of ​​expertise — Photo: Divulgação/Estadão Content

Another point that put the cloner at the scene of the crime was the fact that the car used to approach Marsili was found in Morro do Turano, the area where Comel and his associates work, along with other objects belonging to the doctor.

Marsili’s Hilux was also found nearby, four kilometers from Turano, and police are also investigating whether the doctor’s car would be cloned to be resold at a below-market price.

Cloning within four hours

Comel has become an expert in cloning and has become a reference for criminals who want to pass on the proceeds of their thefts. According to police sources, the level of specialization is so advanced that the criminal could clone an entire car – including changes to the chassis and engine – in four hours.

How cloning happens:

delivery of the stolen car in Morro do Turano;

remarking the vehicle’s chassis, engine and windows so that tampering does not appear. Some criminals even use lasers to make the modification as perfect as possible;

production of a document (usually false) for the “new vehicle” and placement of a license plate equal to that of a car of the same model;

cloned car advertisement on sale websites with prices below market value. Models valued at R$150,000 cost R$100,000, for example;

preference is for the sale of clones in other states and even in the country (some are taken to Paraguay) to hinder a possible investigation.

3 of 3 Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, known as Uncle Comel, at the time he was arrested for ‘a bank exit’ — Photo: TV Globo Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, Uncle Comel, at the time he was arrested for ‘a bank exit’ — Photo: TV Globo

Thiago Fernandes Virtuoso, 35, Uncle Comel, is considered the greatest cloning expert in the state. Currently, does not have the luxury of going out on the street to rob, but it has an extensive criminal record with 48 notes and 5 arrests.

Between the 10 open arrest warrants against him are the crimes of drug trafficking, increased theft and criminal organization.

Created in Rio Comprido, a neighborhood in the North Zone that houses Morro do Turano, it gained its first criminal note at 18 years old, per attempted murder.

The last is from March 2021, by major robbery, in the area of ​​the 19th DP (Tijuca), also in the North Zone, close to Turano. Before getting to car cloning, still led the bank outing gang.

Police arrest chief of the gang specializing in bank exits in the North Zone

Climbing the world of crime