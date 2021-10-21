Fintech argentina Pomelo receives R$190 million to operate in Brazil – Link

Pomelo, Argentine card management fintech, announced this Thursday, 21, the receipt of a contribution in the amount of R$ 190 million, led by Monashees, Index Ventures, Insight, QED, SciFi, Greyhound and Box Group funds. The Series A investment is the second check of the year received by the startup.

The investment will help, mainly, in the expansion of the operation in Latin America and in the construction of new markets and products. Investing in Brazil is one of the main goals of the company, which also operates in Argentina and Mexico.

Hernan Corral (left), Gastón Irigoyen (center) and Juan Fanton (right) are the founders of Pomelo

“We still have money from our contribution seed, so this additional funding makes our balance sheet in a very strong position in the market. We want to invest heavily. Most of it goes towards increasing the number of employees, to accelerate product development and expand regionally,” says Gastón Irigoyen, president of Pomelo, in an interview with state.

Despite having been created in Argentina, Pomelo does not identify itself as originating from a specific country, but born with the purpose of building a Latin American DNA since its foundation – it is a discourse increasingly adopted by startups in the region. The investment, one of the largest in the Series A category, will precisely allow the operation to start in Brazil and Mexico simultaneously, in addition to maintaining the operation in Argentina.

Created in 2021 by Gastón Irigoyen, Hernan Corral and Juan Fanton, fintech works with financial services for companies. Pomelo works as a bridge offering credit and debit cards, with infrastructure of specialists and dedicated platforms, responsible for the financial process of transactions — in whitelabel format, the company wants to enable companies to build their businesses without worrying about setting up their own own financial bureaucracy team.

At the moment, the company has three products, which can be used by customers independently: prepaid virtual electronic accounts, rechargeable prepaid cards (physical or virtual) and service for creating new users. In all modalities, Pomelo follows a business model based on a fee charged for using the services — no initial charge is made and the startup guarantees that, if the cards are inactive, they are also not included in the monthly fees.

In the company’s plans, 2022 will be the year in which the operation in the three countries will, in fact, be in operation. The intention is to provide services in the three markets and then expand to the rest of Latin America — initially, Colombia and Peru are in fintech’s sights. However, still this year, Irigoyen wants to see its product work in Argentina: the company estimates that, with the customers it already has, it will be able to see the business work already in the ‘hermanos’ end-of-year purchases.

Entry into Brazil

For Brazilian lands, Pomelo bets on investment and a view of the market that it considers to be its biggest portfolio in the coming years. Although it’s already here, the services should only start being offered in the coming months, indicating that the time is now for reconnaissance of territory.

Caution, however, does not prevent the company from thinking the same size of the challenges in a continental country like Brazil. For this, the allocation of employees to take special care of the operation in the country will be one of the priorities at the company.

“We already have a team of 50 people working in the country and, at some point in the next year, there will be more than 100 employees in Brazil, which means that international expansion for us is very important,” explains Irigoyen. “Our company is a Latin American startup, we don’t think of ourselves as a company from one country or another. But if you ask me which market will be most important to us in the coming years, it will definitely be Brazil.”

*She is an intern under the supervision of the editor Bruno Romani