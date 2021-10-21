First kidney transplant from an animal to a human being performed in the US

NEW YORK – For the first time, an animal’s organ, in this case a pig’s kidney, was transplanted into a human being, without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient’s immune system. The achievement represents a potentially important advance that could help alleviate the shortage of human organs for transplantation.

The procedure done at NYU Langone Health in New York involved using a pig whose genes had been altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger almost immediate rejection.

The recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction, whose family consented to the experiment before she was removed from the life support device, the researchers said.





For three days, the new kidney was attached to the patient’s blood vessels and kept out of her body. The results of the kidney function tests “looked pretty normal,” said transplant surgeon Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

The kidney produced “the amount of urine you would expect” from a transplanted human kidney, he said, and there was no evidence of the early and vigorous rejection seen when unmodified pig kidneys are transplanted into nonhuman primates.

The recipient’s abnormal creatinine level — an indicator of poor kidney function — returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.

In the United States, about 107,000 people are currently awaiting organ transplants, including more than 90,000 awaiting a kidney, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. The waiting time for a kidney is, on average, three to five years.

Researchers have been working for decades with the possibility of using animal organs for transplants, but they didn’t know how to prevent the immediate rejection of the human body.

Montgomery’s team theorized that eliminating the porcine gene for a carbohydrate that triggers rejection — a sugar molecule, or glycan, called alpha-gal — would avoid the problem.

Approval for humans

The genetically modified pig, dubbed GalSafe, was developed by the United Therapeutics Corp.’s Revivicor unit. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration, the US health regulatory agency, in December 2020, for use as a food for people with allergies to meat and as a potential source of human therapeutics.

Medical products developed from pigs still require specific FDA approval before being used in humans, the agency explains. Other researchers are considering whether GalSafe pigs could be the source of everything from heart valves to skin grafts for human patients.

NYU’s kidney transplant trial should pave the way for trials in patients with end-stage renal failure, possibly in the next year or so, said Montgomery, himself a heart transplant recipient. These trials can test the approach as a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human kidney is available, or as a permanent graft.

ethical issue

The current experiment involved a single transplant, and the kidney was left in place for just three days, so any future tests will likely uncover new barriers that will need to be overcome, explained Montgomery. Participants would likely be patients with a low probability of receiving a human kidney and a poor prognosis on dialysis.

“For many of these people, the death rate is as high as for some cancers, and we don’t think twice about using new drugs and getting new tests (in cancer patients) when it can take a few more months of life. “, said the scientist.

The researchers worked with experts in medical, legal and religious ethics to examine the concept before asking a family for temporary access to a brain-dead patient, Montgomery said.