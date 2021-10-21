Flamengo fans and Palmeiras suffer with prices to see the final of the Libertadores – 10/20/2021 – Esporte

Roberto Gomes, 48, spent the last few days in front of his computer and with his calculator at his side. The Covid-19 pandemic prevented him from seeing Palmeiras live as the 2020 Libertadores champion against Santos.

He doesn’t want to let the price of the trip and ticket deprive him of the chance to follow the 2021 final.

“I still don’t know how I’m going. But I’ll go. Watch Breno Lopes’ goal on TV [que deu ao time o título continental] it was frustrating. Will not happen again. I’ll be in the Centenary”, guarantees the merchant.

Palmeirenses and Flamengo are united in this affliction. The costs of traveling to Uruguay, accommodation and admission, made the dream of many of them unfeasible. But there are those who don’t give up.

“If I get a ticket, I can go by car, bus, boat… That’s not the problem. The biggest problem is the ticket”, says Flamengo specialist Rodrigo Gomes Pereira, 36, a freelance salesman.

This Tuesday (19), Conmebol released the price of tickets for the final. The cheapest costs US$200 (R$1,108 at the current price). The most expensive US$650 (R$3,603).

Tickets for the last Champions League final, between the English Chelsea and Manchester City, went from 70 to 600 euros (R$ 450 to R$ 3,900 at current prices).

THE sheet questioned Conmebol how the entity reached this value, but did not get an answer until the publication of this text. In a statement released, the entity said that 50% of the amount raised will be transferred to the clubs and 50% will be to pay the expenses of organizing the event.

Fans can register from this Wednesday (20) until next Sunday (24) the interest in buying tickets. Sales start on the 27th.

“It is unacceptable that a tournament in South America, with countries with low purchasing power, third world countries, where hunger reigns, has this cost for the fans. We can’t also forget the reflex of the pandemic, which left part of the population in an even worse financial situation”, protested Mancha Alviverde, Palmeiras’ main organized supporter, in its Instagram account.

“The ticket is just another problem. It was already difficult to reconcile accommodation and ticket. Just look at the prices,” complained IT manager Fernando Alfieri, 34, from Palmeira, who still plans to go to the game, but says he is no longer sure if it will be possible.

Flights to Montevideo, departing from São Paulo, are between R$8,000 and R$9,000 (round trip). For the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, in February 2022, the round trip air ticket to Dubai can be purchased for R$4,000.

The distance from São Paulo to the Arab country is 12 thousand kilometers. For Montevideo it is 1920.

With departure from Rio de Janeiro, the ticket to the Uruguayan capital is from R$ 9,000 to R$ 15 thousand.

“We are looking for possibilities and there are no accommodation options in Montevideo. There are more than R$4,000 a day for cheap accommodation. I came to see a three-star hotel with daily rates of almost R$ 20 thousand [o preço agora está em R$ 36 mil]. It’s completely out of everyone’s budget,” complains forestry engineer Vinícius Rodrigues de Oliveira, 28, a Flamengo fan and resident of Poxoréu, Mato Grosso.

The flamenguists heard by the sheet they still have, as a term of comparison, the 2019 final, which took place with the public, in Lima, Peru. The Brazilian team defeated River Plate (ARG) by 2-1.

With all travel costs, including ticket, Rodrigo spent R$3,000 to see Flamengo be champion of Libertadores. For Vinicius, it was almost R$4,000.

That year, the cheapest ticket sold for US$80 (R$443 at current prices) and the most expensive, US$250 (R$1,385).

Because of the restrictions imposed by Covid-19, the Centenário should have about 20,000 people, but Conmebol is hoping to increase this capacity. When Flamengo was champion, the audience at the Monumental de Lima stadium was 59,000 paying.

Also due to the effects of the pandemic, only 2,500 guests from Palmeiras and Santos were able to go to Maracanã in the final of 2020, played in January of this year.

“I paid R$15,000 on a package for a five-star hotel, with a direct flight from Galeão to Doha. The ticket cost between R$700 and R$800, but already included, and I stayed for a week with all the good and the best”, says Reginaldo Alves de Souza, 54, merchant, who traveled to Qatar to see Flamengo play the 2019 Club World Cup.

Today, travel agencies offer packages for the Libertadores final, with a stay in Uruguay for just three days, for R$ 13 thousand.

For members, Flamengo also offers three package options, none of them with accommodation in Montevideo. The cheapest, for Colônia do Sacramento, can be purchased for ten installments of R$999 or R$9,490.50, if paid in cash. The distance is 180 kilometers, just over two hours by car, to the Uruguayan capital.

The club’s offer does not include tickets. The package includes a single room with two nights in Uruguay, transfer from the airport to the hotel and from the hotel to the stadium, breakfast, flight in a chartered and exclusive aircraft, RT-PCR exam for the return to Brazil, as well as a pre-game concentration, called “Casa Flamengo”, with three hours of duration, drinks and food included.

Other, more expensive possibilities are for accommodation in Piriápolis (98 km from Montevideo) and Punta de Este (11 km), both with values ​​of R$ 13,290 in cash. “Flamengo’s board will forgive me, but they need to understand that most fans are workers. I saw people selling things at home to travel to Lima”, vented a flamenguist, present in 2019, who preferred not to be identified.

Fans who insist on going to the game look for alternatives. There are those who plan to travel by bus, even though the bus companies are not yet selling São Paulo (or Rio de Janeiro)-Montevideo tickets because of the pandemic.

Others think about going to Porto Alegre by plane, traveling by car to Santana do Livramento, close to the border with Uruguay, crossing it with a local bus and then renting a car to go to Montevideo.

“You can go to Argentina by bus and cross by boat to Uruguay. We are looking at many possibilities. By plane, it’s only for those who are on another level”, says Rodrigo Gomes.

There is still the expectation that new flights to Montevideo will be released. According to the Uruguayan government, 150 new requests were made for reservations of slots (a position that gives the right to land and take off) at Carrasco airport, the main one in Uruguay, on the outskirts of the capital.

A special operation will also be carried out to increase the number of buses and cars that will be able to cross the border with Brazil.

Despite all the restrictions and the prices charged, the host country of the Libertadores final believes it will be able to match the numbers obtained by Lima in 2019. For that match, around 40,000 tourists entered Peru. About 25 thousand of them were Brazilian.