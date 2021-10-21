Flamengo: Gabigol equals his biggest drought for Flamengo; Renato Gaúcho highlighted the situation

The last time Gabriel Barbosa hit the net with Flamengo’s shirt was the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, against Santos

top scorer of Flamengo in the last two seasons and with a bright start to 2021, Gabigol goes through the worst phase that a goalscorer can go through: the goal drought. Flamengo’s striker hasn’t scored for the Rio de Janeiro red-black team for seven games. With that, he equaled his biggest goal fast for the club, which happened in 2020.

To make matters worse, at 22 minutes into the second half, Gabigol had to be substituted and caused some concern. The player jumped to avoid being fouled, but when he landed, he ended up stepping on the player from athletic and sprained his right ankle. He still tried to continue on the field, but ended up being served.

During the press conference, the technician Renato Gaucho was asked about player positioning. For some people, the lack of goals from Gabriel Barbosa it would be because of the number of times he leaves the area to contribute to the collective plays of the Flamengo. The coach didn’t seem too bothered by the situation.

“It’s not Gabriel’s position. I don’t know a player in the world who doesn’t go a few games without scoring goals. The important thing is the delivery he’s been having. When he opens it, he’s just playing without the ball, opening spaces for the teammate,” he highlighted Renato Gaucho.

In the current season, Gabigol has already scored 27 times, in 34 matches. The last time he scored a goal with Flamengo’s shirt was against Santos, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, the club from Gávea won by 4-0, and Gabriel Barbosa scored three times.