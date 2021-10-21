Flamengo is scheduled to have Gabigol and Bruno Henrique against Athletico, David Luiz and Arrascaeta against Galo | Flamengo

A Flamengo that refutes the verb to save, but is getting ready to catch Fluminense with an eye on the decisive games that lie ahead. With important pieces in the medical department, the technical committee plans to have Gabriel and Bruno Henrique in the semifinal return of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico-PR, on Wednesday, and Arrascaeta and David Luiz in the direct confrontation with Atlético-MG, on Wednesday 30, by Brasileirão.

1 of 3 Bruno Henrique training at the Ninho — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF Bruno Henrique training at the Nest — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF

Of all, the Uruguayans are the ones who worry the most. With a degree 2 stretch in the thigh, Arrascaeta has not yet started work in the field and is in charge of physiotherapists. An evaluation next week will be decisive to know the conditions to face the Rooster, but for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil it is out of the question.

Bruno Henrique, on the other hand, has been working in the field since the beginning of the week and the forecast is that he will start the transition work and join his teammates as of Monday. The thigh injury no longer bothers and there is optimism that he will be available for the decisive match against the Furão.

The same goes for Gabriel, who left the tie 2-2 at Arena da Baixada with a sprained ankle. The 9 shirt will be re-evaluated at the Vulture’s Nest this Thursday and the initial perception is that there was no serious injury and the place was not so swollen. For Saturday’s Fla-Flu, however, they will hardly be able to play.

The striker was tried on Thursday for calling Brazilian football a floodplain after being sent off against Inter and acquitted.

2 of 3 David Luiz started the transition work to the field — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo David Luiz started the transition work to the field — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Finally, David Luiz is the one with the most advanced situation among the injured. Since Monday, the defender has been active on the field to regain his fitness and would be able to be related even to the derby. There is, however, a precaution and desire for all preventive work to be done to avoid a new muscle problem, preparing the defender, who is not registered for the Copa do Brasil, for the confrontation with Galo.

At the limit of error in the three competitions in which they are still alive, Flamengo is careful not to lose players to the medical department in the decisive straight. Saturday, at 19:00 (GMT), the opponent will be Fluminense, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. In addition to the players mentioned above, Renato will also not have Filipe Luís suspended. Renê enters his place.