Flávio Bolsonaro calls Renan Calheiros a ‘vagabum’ in new attack on Covid-19’s CPI | Brazil

Published 10/20/2021 19:17

Dissatisfied with Covid’s CPI report, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) declared, on Wednesday (20) in a live, that he will denounce the commission’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), to the Public Ministry Federal (MPF). Jair Bolsonaro’s son 01 (no party), accuses that the senator from Alagoas theoretically committed 20 crimes during the work of the collegiate. For Flávio, Calheiros is criminally responsible for abuse of authority, leaking of confidential data, malfeasance in relation to the Northeast Consortium and even non-compliance with the National Security Law, a provision that was annulled in September this year.

During the live, Patriota’s affiliate called Renan a “vagabundo”. “So, there are 20 crimes committed by the vagabond Renan Calheiros, which, in theory, can be investigated. I’m going to gather this here and forward it to the Federal Public Ministry”, said Flávio. Furthermore, in a mocking tone, Flávio Bolsonaro criticized Covid’s CPI and added that Renan Calheiros is “retarded”. “Renan, as a lawyer, I’ll give you a tip. There’s one thing you can get away with: it’s Article 26 of the Penal Code, on the inimputable: ‘The offender who, due to mental illness or incomplete or delayed mental development, was, at the time of the action or omission, is exempt from punishment, entirely unable to understand the illicit character of the fact’. So, here is the tip of the lawyer. If you suddenly allege this here, you will end up getting away with these various crimes that can be imputed to you”, said Flávio.

In the report written by Renan, there is a request to indict the president’s son for spreading fake news during the pandemic. In addition, for the father, Jair Bolsonaro, 11 crimes were attributed in the report. The other brothers, Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro, are also indicted in the document.