Flávio Bolsonaro calls Renan Calheiros a ‘vagabum’ in new attack on Covid-19’s CPI | Brazil

Published 10/20/2021 19:17
For Flávio, Calheiros is criminally responsible for abuse of authority, leaking of confidential data, malfeasance in relation to the Northeast Consortium and even non-compliance with the National Security Law, a provision that was annulled in September this year.
Furthermore, in a mocking tone, Flávio Bolsonaro criticized Covid’s CPI and added that Renan Calheiros is “retarded”.
“Renan, as a lawyer, I’ll give you a tip. There’s one thing you can get away with: it’s Article 26 of the Penal Code, on the inimputable: ‘The offender who, due to mental illness or incomplete or delayed mental development, was, at the time of the action or omission, is exempt from punishment, entirely unable to understand the illicit character of the fact’. So, here is the tip of the lawyer. If you suddenly allege this here, you will end up getting away with these various crimes that can be imputed to you”, said Flávio.
In the report written by Renan, there is a request to indict the president’s son for spreading fake news during the pandemic. In addition, for the father, Jair Bolsonaro, 11 crimes were attributed in the report. The other brothers, Carlos and Eduardo Bolsonaro, are also indicted in the document.