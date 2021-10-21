Flávio imitates Bolsonaro’s laughter in reaction to Covid’s CPI report; see video – 10/20/2021 – Power

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) stated that President Jair Bolsonaro will respond with laughter to the allegations of crimes and the proposed indictment that are present in the final report of Covid’s CPI. Flávio even demonstrated in practice how this laugh would be.

“I think he received it like this: do you know that laugh of his? Hahaha [gargalha forçadamente para imitar a risada do presidente]. There’s nothing different from that,” he said.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Covid’s CPI rapporteur, asked for the indictment of 66 people and two companies, for a total of 23 crimes, in his report presented on Wednesday (20).

After an uneasy feeling among the senators due to the leaking of drafts of the text to the press, the senator stepped back and changed some points in the report. He withdrew the recommendation to indict President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) for the crimes of genocide against the indigenous population and murder.

As a result, the proposed indictment of Bolsonaro now has 9 types of crimes — previously there were 11.

Renan continues to point out against the president the crimes of epidemic that have resulted; infraction of preventive sanitary measure; quackery; incitement to crime; forgery of private document; irregular employment of public funds; malfeasance; crimes against humanity, in the extermination, persecution and other inhumane forms of the Treaty of Rome; and liability crime, provided for in law 1079/1950, for violation of social rights incompatibility with dignity, honor and decorum of office.

Part of the senators, such as the commission’s president, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), disagreed with the notes in the draft of Renan’s opinion. Therefore, the text was changed after a conversation by parliamentarians that ended on Tuesday night (19).

Renan also withdrew from including the proposal to indict Senator Flávio for the crime of administrative law and administrative improbity, because he had brokered a meeting of representatives of Necessidade Medicos at BNDES.