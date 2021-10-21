Flávio imitates his father’s laugh when he talks about Bolsonaro’s reaction to the CPI report; watch video | Covid’s CPI

At the end of the CPI session on Wednesday, Flávio was asked by a reporter about Jair Bolsonaro’s reaction to these accusations. In response, the senator imitated his father’s laughter (see video above).

“Look, I think he would receive [as acusações] in the following way, do you know that laugh of his? [Gargalha] Because there’s nothing to do differently than that. It’s a joke in very bad taste,” he declared.

The rapporteur of the CPI, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), read the final document of the work in the session this Wednesday. The text must be voted on next Tuesday (26). See details in the video below:

Covid CPI: Rapporteur asks for the indictment of Bolsonaro and 65 other people and 2 companies

The report calls for 68 indictments, between individuals and companies. In the case of Jair Bolsonaro, the reporter cites the following crimes:

epidemic resulting in death;

infraction of preventive sanitary measure;

quackery;

incitement to crime;

forgery of private document;

irregular employment of public funds;

malfeasance;

crimes against humanity;

crimes of responsibility (violation of social rights and incompatibility with dignity, honor and decorum of office)

Initially, the report would call for the indictment of Bolsonaro also for the crimes of homicide and indigenous genocide. On Tuesday night, the CPI leadership decided to exclude these accusations, which were one of the points of disagreement between Renan and his colleagues.

Three sons of the president, ministers, former ministers, federal deputies and businessmen are also on the list of requests for indictments.

The report is due to be voted on in the CPI next week, but, in practice, the commission does not have the power to indict anyone. Requests for indictments will be sent to the competent bodies, such as the State Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and the Federal Police.

The president of Covid’s CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), on Wednesday rebutted Flávio Bolsonaro’s statement about his father’s possible laughter.

“The president laughed at the lack of air, the president laughed when he sent his mother to buy vaccine. President, we have respect for Your Excellency’s position, Your Excellency is the greatest authority in this country. Rest assured that we are not going to allow it that no citizen, regardless of authority, thinks he can shelve this report,” Aziz said.