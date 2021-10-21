Flexibilized: PBH releases 50% of its stadiums for matches in América-MG, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro | soccer

The fans of América-MG, Atlético-MG and Cruzeiro will be able to occupy up to 50% of the capacity of Mineirão and Independência in the games of the teams in Belo Horizonte. The city hall held another meeting to increase the flexibility of the Covid-19 protocol. The changes will be officially published on Saturday.

The new rules were determined by the advance of vaccination in Belo Horizonte and by the stability of epidemiological indices.

During the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the three clubs in the capital, PBH decided to increase the capacity of authorized fans inside the stadiums from 40% to 50%. The Committee also defined that the gates will not need to be closed until one hour before the game.

1 of 1 Mineirão; Atlético-MG x Santos — Photo: Twitter Mineirão Mineirão; Atlético-MG x Santos — Photo: Twitter Mineirão

Thus, after the publication in the Official Gazette of the Municipality (DOM), which will take place next Saturday, Mineirão will be able to receive 31,000 fans and Independência, 11,500.

What does not change are the measures to contain the transmission of the virus. Therefore, the requirement to present a vaccination card with two doses against Covid-19 or a negative test for the disease remains. In addition, the city called on the clubs to reinforce with fans the need to use a mask and 70% alcohol gel.