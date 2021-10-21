





Flight attendants take off uniform in protest for Alitalia Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

A group of flight attendants staged a protest on Wednesday, 20, in front of Campidoglio, in Rome, against the airline’s bankruptcy alitalia.

The women slowly removed the uniforms of the old Italian company, leaving only one nightgown. At the end of the act, they left only their shoes on the floor to protest against the “disappearance”.

“We came here to express, above all, our pain. Solidarity also goes to all our colleagues who were hired by the ITA and who were forced to sign a humiliating employment contract,” said the women.

Alitalia ended its activities on October 14, making way for Italia Transporto Aereo (ITA), the state-owned airline created by the Italian government to definitively overcome the crisis of the former company.

The new brand, despite having purchased the rights to use the name, has no economic and legal relationship with Alitalia. The company hired around 2,800 employees, almost all of them from the old company, which had 10,500 employees.

See images of the protest:



