Flytour travel agency sold for R$ 500 million to Belvitur group from Minas Gerais – Economy

THE flytour, one of the largest companies in the tourism sector of the country, was sold after months of negotiation. THE Belvitur, in Minas Gerais, which had been negotiating the control of the company for the past six months, closed the deal last Tuesday, 19th. The negotiation was concluded amid the expectation of recovery of the tourism sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic of Covid-19.

In total, between payment of debts, investments and purchase for control, businessman Marcelo Cohen – owner of Belvitur – will spend R$ 500 million. According to him, debts of around R$ 142 million have already been negotiated and the company will enter a new moment.

“The company was already recovering and only in the last month it grew 30%. We won 130 accounts in the last year alone”, he says. The company’s founder, Elói D’Ávila, a former shoeshine boy who created a billion-dollar company, will remain in the company as advisor and right-hand man to the new CEO.

low cash

Flytour came from a complicated period, as well as the entire sector. With sales paralyzed and with many commitments made, the company’s cash was deteriorating, as well as its revenue. In 2019, the company had sales that totaled R$ 6 billion. For this year, according to Cohen, the goal is to reach R$ 3 billion.

What also draws attention is that the purchase will be made by a company much smaller than Flytour itself. Belvitur is a company that had R$ 800 million in sales before the pandemic. Last year, it also saw its sales plummet to a level of R$335 million. For this year, estimates Cohen, the goal is to try to get back to R$ 600 million, not counting Flytour.

By buying the third largest tourism company in the Latin America, Cohen sees a IPO approaching. “We want to debut on the Stock Exchange,” he says.