For Bolsonaro and Guedes, spending ceiling will make early botox or drop – 10/20/2021 – Vinicius Torres Freire

If it depends on Jair Bolsonaro and Paulo Guedes, the spending ceiling is already gone, as the Economy Minister confirmed this Wednesday.

Moving the ceiling could be a good thing. In this case, it is just a workaround to: 1) fatten up Bolsa Família, now nicknamed “Auxílio Brasil”; 2) reserve money for parliamentary amendments in the amount required by the center.

The ceiling is the rule that limits the growth of federal government expenditure, a rule enshrined in the Constitution in 2016. The expenditure of a certain year can only be that of the previous year, adjusted for inflation (IPCA). Under the Constitution, this rule could be modified in 2026.

Guedes said the government wants to bust the 2022 Budget ceiling by at least R$30 billion. You can try to do the thing through a simple workaround, a license to spend (“waiver”). In order to avoid a legal roll, it is necessary to include in the Constitution this coarse electoral casuistry of Bolsonaro.

The more chic workaround with voltage regulator implies changing the expense adjustment rule. The purpose is the same, but the mumuna takes on a more institutional air. Change what? Guedes is confused or doesn’t quite know what he’s saying. He spoke of “synchronizing” inflation rates that correct government expenditures.

A given year’s expense, say 2022, is the 2021 expense readjusted by the IPCA for the 12 months from June (the Budget Bill goes to Congress before the end of the year). Certain expenses, such as Social Security benefits or BPC, are readjusted by the full INPC of the previous year. When it sent the Budget Bill, the government predicted an INPC of 6.2% in 2021. Now, it projects that the INPC should be 8.4%. In other words, some mandatory expenses will increase more than expected and the spending limit is set by the IPCA measured up to June. Therefore, this is also why there will be a lack of money in the budget projected by the government. The way out would be to cut spending elsewhere — it’s not going to happen. Instead, the government wants to increase spending on “Auxílio Brasil” by at least R$36 billion. Guedes and the gang are studying some change in these indexes, in order to reduce the expenditure boom, given the high inflation. But they may want to change the ceiling readjustment rule even further. For example, correcting the amount of expenditure for inflation and still making a real adjustment, recalls Felipe Salto, who heads the Independent Fiscal Institution, which monitors public accounts, linked to the Senate. Salto thinks it is possible to increase spending on social benefits within the ceiling. “But nobody wants it. The desire is to make an expense that will end up being unsustainable, because combined with amendments, in short, pulverized expenses in general.”

In the case of the simple, temporary workaround, the bill would go to the next government, which would have to cut spending to keep spending at the ceiling or cut the value of “Auxílio Brasil” in 2023. court orders (moratorium, default). In the case of the increased workaround, the ceiling could be raised to accommodate what you want.

It is clear that more needs to be spent on Bolsa Família (and Bolsonaro-Guedes want to leave out many people who receive emergency aid). But the government dropped the subject in August 2020. Now, it is doing an emergency electoral trick.

Jump is against change. “I don’t think the technical debate about the ceiling or any other rules should be banned. But, although the discussion of the indexation of the limit may be important, the proposal’s motivation, at this critical moment, is only one: to increase spending without much focus, in an election year.”​