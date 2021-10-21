For the 1st time, a porcine kidney is successfully transplanted into a human







Organ fulfilled the functions expected of a transplanted kidney Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

For the first time, a pig kidney was transplanted into a human body successfully, without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient’s immune system. The procedure was performed in September at New York University’s Langone Health Medical Center. The pig used had its genes modified so that its tissues did not contain a molecule that causes almost immediate rejection in humans.

The feat is considered an important advance that, in the future, could help alleviate the shortage of human organs for transplantation.

The recipient was a brain-dead patient with signs of kidney dysfunction, whose family authorized the experiment. For three days, the new kidney was attached to the woman’s blood vessels and kept outside her body, allowing scientists access to the organ.

The results of tests on the transplanted kidney were “fairly normal,” according to surgeon Robert Montgomery, who led the study.

According to him, the kidney produced “the expected amount of urine” from a transplanted human kidney. Furthermore, there was no evidence of intense and almost immediate rejection ever seen in unmodified porcine kidneys transplanted to non-human primates.

The recipient’s abnormal creatinine level – an indicator of poor kidney function – returned to normal after the transplant, Montgomery said.

Organ shortage

In the United States, about 107,000 people are currently on the waiting list for organ transplants – more than 90,000 of them are waiting for a kidney, according to the scientific organization United Network for Organ Sharing. The waiting time to receive a kidney is, on average, three to five years. Every day, 12 people die in line.

Researchers have been working for decades on the possibility of using animal organs for transplants, but one of the obstacles is immediate rejection by the human body.

Montgomery’s team theorized that eliminating the porcine gene for a carbohydrate that triggers rejection — a sugar molecule, or glycan, called alpha-gal — would avoid the problem.

The genetically modified pig, dubbed GalSafe, was developed by the Revivicor unit of the American biotechnology company United Therapeutics Corporation, in a herd of 100 animals raised under strictly controlled conditions at a facility in Iowa.

In December 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US regulatory agency, authorized the use of such pigs as food for people with meat allergies and as a potential source of human treatment.

Regarding the recently performed transplant, however, the FDA said more documents will be needed before porcine organs can be transplanted into live humans.

“This is an important step in fulfilling the promise of xenotransplantation, which will save thousands of lives each year in the not-too-distant future,” said Martine Rothblatt, CEO of United Therapeutics.

More experiments

Langone Health’s kidney transplant trial should pave the way for trials in patients with end-stage renal failure, possibly in the next one or two years, said Robert Montgomery. Trials could test the approach as a short-term solution for critically ill patients until a human kidney is available, or even as a permanent graft.

The current experiment involved a single transplant, and the kidney remained functioning for only three days. That way, any future tests will likely reveal new hurdles to overcome, Montgomery mused. Volunteers will likely be patients with a low probability of receiving a human kidney and with a poor prognosis on dialysis.

“For many of these people, the death rate is as high as that of some cancers. And we don’t think twice about using new drugs and having new tests [em pacientes com câncer] when it can take a few more months of life,” said Montgomery.

Animal Organ Studies

Studies of animal-to-human transplants – or xenotransplantation – date back to the 17th century, with failed attempts to use animal blood in transfusions.

In the 20th century, surgeons attempted to transplant organs from baboons to humans. One of the best known cases occurred in 1984, when baby Stephanie Fae Beauclair, known as Baby Fae, lived 21 days with a baboon’s heart. She was born with a severe heart defect and had little chance of survival.

However, without lasting success and with a lot of controversy around the subject, the scientists abandoned studies with primates and focused on pigs, tinkering with their genes to bridge the gap between species.

Pigs have advantages over primates. They are bred for food, so using them for organ transplants raises fewer ethical concerns. Furthermore, pigs have numerous litters, short gestation periods and organs comparable to humans.

Pig heart valves, for example, have been used successfully for decades in humans. Heparin, which dilutes the blood, is derived from the pig’s intestine. Pigskin grafts are used on burns, and Chinese surgeons have used pig corneas to restore vision.