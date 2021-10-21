Former student who killed 17 people at a Florida school pleads guilty

Today, in the county court of Broward, in Florida (USA), Nikolas Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for people he injured during an attack on his old school.

The former student was accused of being the perpetrator of the tragedy at Parkland High School, Florida, on February 14, 2018, and pleaded guilty in court this Wednesday (20) to the murder of 17 people in 2018.

Now, Cruz will have to appear before a jury for the sentencing stage. He faces the minimum sentence of life imprisonment, with no possibility of parole. The prosecution says it will seek the death penalty for the defendant.

After pleading guilty, he apologized to the victims’ families.

“I’m sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day,” said the young man.

“It gives me nightmares,” he added.

“If I could get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to help other people,” he declared.

“I believe it’s your decision where I’m going, whether I’m going to live or die, and not the jury’s,” he added, addressing his family.

Relatives of some of the victims attended the hearing and were thrilled when the prosecutor reconstructed the crime scene in detail.

On February 14, 2018, Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 others with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. A year earlier, he had been expelled from the institution for “disciplinary reasons.”

He was 19 years old when he carried out the attack, one of the worst on an educational establishment in the United States since 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. In this episode, 26 people died, including 20 young children.

After hearing each of the charges, Nikolas Cruz replied, “Guilty.”

announced tragedy

The Parkland tragedy generated an unprecedented mobilization to limit arms sales in the United States. More than three and a half years later, the polarized US Congress has yet to vote on any significant gun ownership reforms.

In March 2018, a massive march, entitled “March for Our Lives” (originally “March for Our Lives”), brought thousands of students to the streets of Washington, DC

Despite having a history of mental health problems, Cruz managed to buy a semi-automatic rifle without difficulty. The young man was known for his obsession with guns and was even singled out as a possible threat to his classmates.

The US Federal Police (FBI) confirmed that it had been alerted, many months before the attack, by a message posted on YouTube. In it, a user named Nikolas Cruz promised: “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

A recording retrieved from his cell phone showed he filmed his plans to attack his former school, with the aim of killing “at least 20 people”.

After being arrested, Cruz told a detective that he heard voices ordering him: “Buy guns, kill animals and destroy everything.”