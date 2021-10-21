Four points you need to know about HIIT – 10/21/2021

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training or High Intensity Interval Training) refers to protocols that prescribe a “submaximal” training stimulus where the target intensity is 80% to 100% of maximum oxygen consumption (VO2 max) or maximum heart rate (HRmax), interspersed with periods of low intensity activity or rest.

That is, you exercise at full intensity for a short period and then rest. Thus, it is performed at an intensity close to or above the anaerobic threshold so that it has a metabolic stress effect that favors energy expenditure after exercise and also a chronic adaptation of the basal metabolism.

To talk about this topic, I spoke with Luiz Carnevali Júnior, technical director of the Bio Ritmo/Smart Fit group and author of several books, including “Exercise, weight loss and training intensity”.

First of all, you need to know that defining types of HIIT is difficult, as there are several protocols carried out in scientific research that show benefits, but the prescription or performance in practice occurs differently.

According to Carnevali: “Every HIIT training is intense, but not necessarily every intense training is a HIIT. Few people are able to perform HIIT as the protocols are performed in the scientific literature because of its high intensity — practitioners are not support maintenance at that intensity—and that, along with poor performance from a functional standpoint, can lead to injuries.”

It is known that researches are carried out with more homogeneous groups, in a controlled way, and, thus, it is easier to direct the implementation of the protocol; however, in practical terms, few people actually perform these protocols.

“The practitioners usually train intensely, train at intervals, but they do not reach the proposed intensities for a training that is called in the literature as a HIIT training”, completes Carnevali.

Is HIIT an aerobic or anaerobic workout?

Carnevali explains that “HIIT is performed within an anaerobic training zone, with an anaerobic predominance, due to its not so exacerbated oxidative metabolism and a higher expenditure of carbohydrates in ATP resynthesis — we know that ATP is the energy source for the performance of effort and the substrates come as fuel to replace the spent ATP, so glucose is used as a good predominant source of energy.

However, it generates metabolic effects that imply the improvement of aerobic capacity, not only with regard to performance, but also in the capacity to oxidize fats from a greater flow of oxygen in the mitochondria.

In summary, people train anaerobically, although we know that there is an aerobic participation (not predominant, but important) in the intervals between sets.”

What are the various variables and types of HIIT?

RST (Repeated Sprint Training). This protocol switches sprints short and intense (3 to 7 seconds), with intervals shorter than 60 seconds. The intensity is supramaximal, that is, greater than 100% of the VO2 max.

This protocol switches sprints short and intense (3 to 7 seconds), with intervals shorter than 60 seconds. The intensity is supramaximal, that is, greater than 100% of the VO2 max. SIT (Sprint Interval training). Alternating exercises with intervals that can be passive or active (20-30 second shots with longer intervals that can range from 2 to 4 minutes). This protocol is less intense than the RST, but the intensity remains above 100% of VO2 max.

Alternating exercises with intervals that can be passive or active (20-30 second shots with longer intervals that can range from 2 to 4 minutes). This protocol is less intense than the RST, but the intensity remains above 100% of VO2 max. HIIT with short range. This is one of the most used protocols in gyms, as the relative intensity and volumetry of this training are more adjustable. The intensity is a little lower than the others, but they are still quite high and are characterized as a HIIT more by the characteristic of the training than by its intensity, with intervals smaller than 60 seconds. It can be performed with an intensity of 60 to 85% of the maximum VO2 according to the individuality of the student.

This is one of the most used protocols in gyms, as the relative intensity and volumetry of this training are more adjustable. The intensity is a little lower than the others, but they are still quite high and are characterized as a HIIT more by the characteristic of the training than by its intensity, with intervals smaller than 60 seconds. It can be performed with an intensity of 60 to 85% of the maximum VO2 according to the individuality of the student. HIIT with long range. They have intervals longer than 60 seconds and are characterized as less dynamic training when compared to the others.

Thus, according to the various protocols based on the literature, a HIIT adapted for practice with all its phases (warm-up, cool-down, intervals, etc.) can last up to 30 minutes.

How many times a week can I take a HIIT?

Like any well-structured and periodized physical exercise/training, HIIT generates a natural inflammation in our body. Thus, by generating this inflammation, working at high intensity and this inflammatory cascade tends to be higher —because it has a direct relationship with the intensity—, and the less conditioned the individual is, the intervals between sessions should be longer.

Carnevalli reinforces that “it is not recommended that you do the HIIT protocol every day. It is recommended 2-3 times a week on alternate days, as this interval is important for adaptation. Therefore, the more trained you are, the better your responsiveness in relation to this inflammation provided by training.”

Can I combine HIIT with other exercises?

Yes, but when you do a well-done HIIT, it’s very difficult to do another exercise in the same session; as it will generate a level of stress on a scale of perceived exertion (from 0 to 10) above 8, making it impossible to practice other exercises in the same session.

However, Carnevali reinforces that “thinking in practical terms, people, in general, usually combine HIIT training with other exercises, as it is not actually a HIIT according to the literature. If we were to answer here about the HIIT protocol, de According to science, in a controlled and supervised environment, it’s quite difficult to combine with another workout in the same session.

Now, thinking about the ‘HIIT’ that people usually do, this combination is natural — even mixing it with functional training, called HIFT (High intensity functional training) which combines functional elements in a more cyclical way and simpler exercises, favoring the intensity of effort and less propensity for injuries.”

*Collaboration of Luiz Carnevali, technical director of the Bio Ritmo/Smart Fit group of Latin America gyms. He holds a master’s and doctorate from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences at USP (University of São Paulo), with a sandwich doctorate at the University of Potsdam (Germany). He is coordinator of postgraduate courses at UniFMU, Unifae, USCS Estácio and EPAP (Lisbon). He is also the author of four books in the areas of weight loss, sports nutrition and biology.

