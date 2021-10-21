Four-year-old boy calls the police to see his toys and is attended to

1

Video/New Zealand Police Officer Kurt with the boy in New Zealand who wanted to show his toys

A four-year-old boy made a call to the New Zealand police, where he lives, and the result has reverberated on social media.

Fortunately, there were no emergencies to be attended to. On the contrary: the boy wanted the officers to go to his house to see his toys.

The local police themselves published what happened and claimed that it was “too nice not to share”.

The call begins in the traditional way, with an official from the city of Invercargill, on the South Island, asking where the request was made. It was then that the boy began to speak.

“This is the police, where is the emergency?” “Hi,” he said. “Cop?” he asked next. After the positive response, the young man continued the conversation.

“Um, can I tell you something? I have some toys for you,” he amended. “Do you have any toys for me?” asked the police dispatcher. “Yes. Come see them,” requested the boy.

After making sure that there was no disturbance of any kind at the boy’s house, police officers who were in the region were instructed to go to him.

“There’s a four-year-old there wanting to show his toys to the police, over.” A policeman gets on the line and confirms the trip. “Yes, I’ll get it.”

Police said the agent, identified only as Kurt, went to the address and confirmed to colleagues that the boy “had nice toys.” A photo was taken to record the meeting. In the image, the little one appears sitting in a police car wearing a corporate cap.